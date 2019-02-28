NORTH BEND — North Bend School Board held its final community meeting in its new superintendent search Wednesday night, with parents and teachers interviewing Susan M. Penrod.
Penrod has worked as an educator in Eugene for close to 10 years. Most recently as the K-12 curriculum and instruction administrator.
“With every decision I make I always ask myself, is this best for students, and if it’s not I shouldn’t be doing it," Penrod said.
In her discussion Penrod noted that it is important in a position like superintendent to not let one's ego get in the way of what students need.
“I want to come into everything I do as an open learner, because if I don’t have the mindset of ‘what can I learn from you,’ then that’s the one-sided leader that I don’t ever want to be.
If Penrod is given the position, folks from the audience were interested in what she would do to improve parent involvement.
“I think we need to think outside the box when it comes to volunteering. For years we’ve thought of the traditional model for volunteering, which is come to me to volunteer ... so, when I was a classroom teacher, one of the ways that I approached volunteering was I asked people. I would ask parents how they would like to be part of our classroom, and give some options,” Penrod said.
Another big talking point at the meeting was how Penrod might work to improve graduation rates in North Bend.
“I believe working toward higher graduation rates starts when our kindergarteners walk through the door. If we start working on that in middle and high school, we’re too late,” Penrod said.
With all three final superintendent candidates having met with the North Bend community, it is now up to the North Bend School Board to make a decision.