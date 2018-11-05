NORTH BEND — Forty United States flags are being retired at North Bend High School this week.
When the culinary room was being renovated down to the studs, teacher Frank Murphy got a close look at the flag when it was brought down.
“The flags are up high and you don’t get to see them up close, and when I did I saw it was greasy and needs to be retired,” he said.
When he went to a family reunion in Italy shortly after, he approached one cousin who had served in the U.S. Army and now works at the State Department. Murphy asked if it was possible to get a flag from a U.S. Embassy to replace the one in the culinary room, and his cousin said he would find out.
After Murphy returned home to Oregon, he got a call from his cousin that a flag was on its way. However, it wasn’t from an embassy.
“He said he is sending a flag that flew in Afghanistan,” Murphy said. “He couldn’t tell me when or anything about it, other than there were a few Oregonian soldiers with him.”
After Murphy got approval from NBHS administration to retire the old culinary flag and replace it with the one on its way, he began to notice that other classroom flags in the building were needing the same treatment.
“The flags outside get changed but the ones in the classroom were faded,” he said.
So he went back to the school administration with the idea to retire 40 flags and get new ones.
Now on Thursday, Nov. 8, NBHS is inviting veterans and active service members to arrive at the school at 9 a.m. for coffee and pastries. Following will be an assembly.
“Kids who have family or connections with veterans, active or not, will be assigned a classroom where they will get the flag and bring it to the assembly,” Murphy said. “There will be a color guard and we will talk about Veteran’s Day and its history.”
After which the flags will retire and new flags will be picked up. A veteran or active service member will bring the new flags back to the classrooms, along with students, to put them up. Then, at 11 a.m. the school will have its Pledge of Allegiance.
“We normally do the Pledge of Allegiance at 8:50 a.m., but are doing it at 11 a.m. because WWI ended on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.,” Murphy said.
For the veterans or service members involved or present, they are invited to have lunch afterward in the Hall of Champions.
“In the afternoon, culinary will have food ready to go to different homeless shelters because we know there are a lot of veterans out there,” he said. “We are working with contacts to get hot soup and bread rolls to homeless who don’t go to shelters. Our students won’t do that part.”
For community members who know where veterans are camping, contact Murphy at fmurphy@nbend.k12.or.us.
“The funds for the food is all coming out of the culinary club account that we raised because we do a lot of catering,” Murphy said. “We’re giving back to the community who is less fortunate.”
Not only that, but Murphy wants to spread the word that veterans are welcome to the Thursday event and that students are welcome to sign up to help retire the flags at the school’s front office. To participate as a veteran, call NBHS at 541-756-8328.
“One thing that pops through my mind is I’m not a citizen,” Murphy pointed out. “I’m legal, but veterans are veterans. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from. . . Veterans should be looked after no matter where you are.”