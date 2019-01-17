NORTH BEND — A North Bend High School student made an online threat yesterday evening that he would “bring the guns.”
In a press release from the North Bend Police Department this morning, the threat was reported by a teacher at the high school who was made aware of the online discussion, which surrounded a NBHS student who was being cyber-bullied.
“One North Bend student wrote that he knew who was doing the bullying, to which a 14-year-old North Bend High School student responded, ‘I’ll bring the guns,’” the release said.
The NBHS administrators notified the police department today at 7:19 a.m. and offers responded immediately, intercepting the student in the cafeteria.
“The student was isolated and a thorough investigation ensued,” the release said. “No weapons were found and the student admitted to writing the message.”
The release added that though the student reported that he didn’t actually intend to bring guns, the NBPD takes all statements and threats seriously.
“The student was removed from the school and the case will be reviewed by the Coos County District Attorney’s Office,” the release said.
The department reminds parents to monitor their children’s online activity, for the public to report threats to the authorities immediately even if they aren’t thought to be credible, and for parents and teachers to remind children that even a fake threat can have serious consequences.
“The children of our community and their safety remain a high priority for this police department,” the release said.