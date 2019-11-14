NORTH BEND — Inside North Bend High School’s culinary classroom is a teacher striving to give students not just a future, but self-confidence.
Since the school year started in September, the Blazing Bulldogs have worked events around the county with its famous wood-fired oven and students who volunteer their time to help raise money for their culinary class. Teacher Frank Murphy has encouraged every student to volunteer for the experience of managing the venue, but last year tried to get one student in particular to participate.
Culinary student teams create dishes during a cook-off Tuesday at North Bend High School.
“I tried my best to get them involved in Blazing Bulldogs,” Murphy remembered. “Then this year they said they might volunteer but their mom won’t let them, so we called and the answer was ‘yes.’ When there were no more excuses, they volunteered, made pizzas and came back smiling and asking when the next event was.”
So far this year, that student has volunteered 30 hours with the Blazing Bulldogs. Murphy recalled last year when the same students always put themselves down, said they were a waste, and he would always say, “No, you aren’t.”
“I asked if they remembered that and I asked how they felt now,” Murphy said. “The student looked up at me and just smiled … That’s why this job is the best. You can make people feel better about themselves. Every teacher here at North Bend High School does that.”
For Murphy, he sees many students who connect with the culinary class and Blazing Bulldogs for various reasons. Some benefit from the class because there isn’t enough food at home and they learn how to cook on a budget, while sometimes it’s just because there may not be another place where they fit in.
“I feel a lot of these kids don’t succeed in a lot of stuff, but they do here,” Murphy said. “They don’t do football, aren’t in bands, and there needs to be a place for them. At first, when I asked if we could purchase the wood-fired oven as a way to help raise money for the class, I didn’t realize how it would have such an effect on the kids who are on the edge. Maybe it’s the fire, maybe it’s the heat or pushing out pizzas, but they hear from people buying the food how good it is. These kids that don’t have everything, don’t get the pat on the back, but they hear people say that when no one has said that to them before.”
A culinary student garnishes a dish Tuesday during a class cook-off at North Bend High School.
And after each event, Murphy has students ask him, “When is the next one?”
“They start getting involved in other things, they start to see a future,” he said.
For the first time this year, Murphy’s classes offer certifications for students to help them get industry jobs in kitchens. The national certifications are through the Restaurant Association, something Murphy hopes will help students after graduation.
“Even if they don’t work in a kitchen, it will look good on a resume and show they are thinking ahead,” Murphy said.
Otherwise, Murphy said students are excited to have added a cheaper item to the Blazing Bulldogs menu. The item is a “potato tornado,” a deep-fried potato cut into a curl around a stick.
“Those took off really well,” Murphy said.
The Blazing Bulldogs are also moving into catering now, having recently done a breakfast for the Chamber of Commerce and an event at The Mission.
Culinary student teams create dishes during a cook-off Tuesday at North Bend High School.
To book the Blazing Bulldogs for an event, email Murphy at fmurphy@nbend.k12.or.us or visit the Blazing Bulldogs’ Facebook page.
“I try not to get in the way of caterers,” Murphy said. “We take the jobs that don’t pay so much money but where we can still make money because our expenses aren’t as high as a caterer. We’re always looking for stuff to do.”