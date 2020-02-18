NORTH BEND — One North Bend High School senior has revived a nonprofit to benefit the community.
Senior Hassaan Qadir has breathed new life into the Bulldog Pageant. He took on the project in 2019 as a way to leave behind not just a legacy, but to make an impact in the community.
“I’ve moved a lot and whenever I left a place I would wonder what I really did over there other than just go to school,” Qadir said. “So now I’m looking to help people around me, better the community, rather than just say I went to school for four years and moved away.”
To get the Bulldog Pageant moving again, every NBHS senior was invited to participate. Students interested in joining were asked to write an essay explaining why they wanted to be part of it, as well as offer new ideas for the program. Qadir pointed to fellow senior Abby Kirby, who pitched the idea to partner the Bulldog Pageant with Every Child Coos County as a way to benefit foster children.
“(Every Child Coos County) is a new organization that tries to help foster families and make welcome boxes for kids who go to a new home,” Qadir explained, adding that they helped make one of these boxes over the weekend. The boxes include toothbrushes, flashlights, nightlights, coloring books, as well as a note that says, “You are loved!”
According to Qadir, Every Child Coos County also has volunteers available to sit with children at the Department of Human Services offices so they aren’t alone.
“They stay with children during the long hours of waiting so they have someone to sit with,” he said.
When Kirby came up with the idea, Qadir sent an email to Every Child Coos County asking what they did in the last few months. The response included giving foster children Minecraft bedding and showed him how involved members in the organization were, from the volunteers to the director.
“All the money we raise through any and all events will either be used to purchase supplies for the performance or will be donated to Every Child Coos County,” Qadir wrote in an email to The World. “Our goal is to give (Every Child Coos County) over $5,000 this year to help local foster families.”
Small events to help raise money are scheduled now until the Bulldog Pageant Variety Show, which is at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at NBHS.
The next event is Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dave’s Pizza and will feature free hourly raffles.
Then on Thursday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gino’s Pizza, there will be another round of free hourly raffles.
And on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at So It Goes Coffee, another event will be held but details won’t be released until Wednesday, Feb. 19.
“We want to start something that will help the community for long after we graduate,” Qadir wrote in a press release about the upcoming events. “Our community has many children who need help from the foster system and we believe this is a great way to help.”