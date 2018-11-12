NORTH BEND — North Bend High School students represented their school at the State of the Coast Conference last month.
Students Matthew Frischman and Ginny Gonzales presented their original research on local E. coli colonies in local water sources. According to an email from their science teacher, Christina Geierman, they were the only high school students invited to attend.
During the second day at the conference, four additional NBHS students from the Science National Honor Society attended. Students Alexandria Wilson, Hassaan Qadir, Jayce Craig, and Abbie Kirby had the chance to meet keynote speaker and best-selling author Sam Kean.
“The conference invites scientists, politicians, policy makers, anyone with a stake in the coast itself to attend,” Geierman said of the conference, which was held this year at Southwestern Oregon Community College. “The two students who did their project on E. coli, they found the largest concentration to be in the Mingus Park duck pond, which isn’t much of a surprise.”
Geierman said Frischman and Gonzales had help from a scientist from the Coquille Indian Tribe, who had the proper equipment and helped with measurements.
“It was good for these students to have exposure,” Geierman said. “One of the coolest things was two kids, Abbie Kirby and Hassaan Qadir, worked with me on my green crab research. One of the posters at the conference cited our work. When they saw that, they felt they had really contributed to science.”