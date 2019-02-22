NORTH BEND — Great slabs of concrete now line the walls beneath the North Bend High School gym.
Though some worried whether or not it would impact the upcoming 3A Basketball Tournament this week, enough work has been done to make the locker rooms available in time for when players arrive.
The seismic retrofit being done on the gym is costing the North Bend School District $1.5 million, which is being paid for through the state’s seismic retrofit grant.
“They cut out part of the concrete floor,” said Mike Forrester, NBHS athletic director, about the construction that began a month ago. “They cut three feet deep and then filled it with concrete. They did this a bunch of times around the gym, by the weight room and in our girls locker room.”
Forrester took The World beneath the gym to have a look at the work being done, where newly dried concrete stood out against the floor and the walls.
“They poured the footing and have forms that they put on the wall and shoot concrete into it,” he described. “It goes up to the bottom of our gym floor.”
In the gym itself, pieces of the floor have been cut in order to drill holes and place rebar into the concrete slabs below.
Along the walls in the gym, the wood paneling will be removed and replaced with concrete.
“The wood paneling will be put back on,” Forrester said. “I was worried about the aesthetics, but the wood will be back and it will look different. Everything will be flush with the pillar, all so the gym doesn’t fall down on the kids.”
Though NBHS isn’t one of the community evacuation sites after the Cascadia earthquake hits, with an expected magnitude between 9.0 and 9.2, keeping the gym intact allows students time to follow a designated evacuation route up the hill to the Catholic church.
The retrofit is expected to finish June 1. Though the work won’t be completed in time for the tournament, which starts Thursday, Feb. 28, Forrester said it won’t interfere with the games.
“There are two team rooms downstairs that we use for teams to get changed in, use during halftime and pregame,” he said. “Since they poured the concrete yesterday, they will have lockers back on the wall and benches up for the players when they arrive.”
When asked if he wanted to tell the public anything else about the retrofit or the upcoming tournament, he said, “It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.”