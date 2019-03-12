NORTH BEND — The North Bend High School culinary program received a $1,000 donation.
The donation was recognized during Monday evening’s regular school board meeting, given to the program by Greg and Barbara Rueger of Seattle, Wash. Board Chair Julianna Seldon thanked the couple at the start of the meeting.
Devon King, a junior at NBHS, is shown how to use a pasta-extruder by culinary teacher Frank Murphy on Tuesday, March 12. The culinary program…
For culinary teacher Frank Murphy, the donation was a welcome surprise.
“We don’t get monetary donations very often,” he said.
According to Murphy, Barbara Rueger is from Coos County and both she and her husband have hired Blazing Bulldogs Catering for various events. The catering arm of the culinary program is one of the ways the students bring in money to help with funds.
“The (Rueger’s) have hired us on quite a few occasions, including the opening for The World’s depository at Marshfield High School and at the anniversary for the Egyptian Theatre,” Murphy said. “It was after we had done a couple catering jobs for them that they started making donations.”
Though this latest donation hasn’t been earmarked for a specific purchase yet, Murphy said the culinary students will be involved in deciding where it is spent.
Murphy said that most donations come in the form of cook books or food donations, sometimes even butchered animals that he uses to teach students how to cook various parts of an animal, including the heart.
When monetary donations come in, they either are made at the district or directly to a club through the high school, which is what the Rueger’s did.
“It will be used for buying supplies or pieces of equipment,” Murphy said. “We are always upgrading our oven or buying new tools. We are honored to get anything and this means a lot to our students. This couple is wonderful to us.”