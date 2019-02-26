NORTH BEND — Parents, teachers, and other interested citizens made their way to the North Bend Hall of Champions on Monday evening to meet and speak with the first of four candidates for the North Bend superintendent position, Josh Middleton.
Coincidentally Middleton is the current superintendent of the Middleton School District in in Middleton, Idaho. Middleton said his wife has family ties to the area, and that’s why he is seeking the position.
“There’s lots of family connections here,” Middleton said. “We are looking at positions throughout western Oregon, but this is our top choice because of the family connections that are here. That’s the personal side, the professional side is this is a great size district, because you can affect change so well as opposed to a larger district.”
Folks in the crowd asked Middleton questions regarding what he would do in his first 90 days as superintendent. Middleton said from the time he is offered a contract to the time he would actually begin the position he would review rules and regulation specific to North Bend and the State of Oregon that he may not be familiar with.
“Once I begin here in July, what I want to do is make an offer to the entire community members, parents, for them to come in and sit down. I just want to ask them three questions that would be: What’s going really well in North Bend? What’s a weakness or challenge that we’re facing in North Bend? And third, what advice would you give me as superintendent? From that if you get enough people there are going to be themes that emerge,” Middleton said.
According to record of professional experience given out at the meeting Middleton has worked as a superintendent since 2003, when he was working in Laurel, Montana.
“What I do bring on is that I wake up every day and think how we can make things better for students and student learning, and making that relationship. It really is a matter of how can I support you in your classroom,” Middleton said.
Middleton School District in Idaho made national headlines last Halloween when a number of teachers dressed up as stereotypical Mexicans, and others dressed up as a Border Wall.
As superintendent, Middleton addressed the community in Idaho with a Facebook Live post where he apologized for what he said was poor judgment on the part of the teachers, and that the district would investigate.