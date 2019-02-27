NORTH BEND — A community forum was held Tuesday evening at the North Bend Hall of Champions to introduce the North Bend School District’s second superintendent candidate, Kevin Bogatin.
Bogatin, who currently works as the assistant superintendent for the Corvallis School District, is joined by two other finalists who have traveled to North Bend this week to conduct their interviews.
Before beginning the question-and-answer portion of the forum, Bogatin talked a bit about his family and outlined his nearly 20 year career within the education industry.
“I feel like my nine years as an assistant superintendent and all the experience I’ve gained has really prepared me to take on this next role,” said Bogatin. “I’m ready for this opportunity.”
If offered the position, Bogatin said he would immediately work on integrating himself into the community through various outreach initiatives which include numerous one-on-one meetings.
He also mentioned through these interactions that he hopes to gain some valuable insight into what the district’s needs are as well as understand its strengths and challenges.
Doing so, he added would help him and the board in finding solutions to move the district’s vision forward. At the forum, Bogatin was questioned on how he would handle budget restraints and shortfalls in school funding.
He answered by finding out what the district’s basic, fundamental needs are and making cuts accordingly. In many cases, he added this could potentially mean laying off a faculty or staff member which is oftentimes very emotional and difficult.
According to Bogatin, refocusing on the district’s vision and its progress can help lead the way for these types of situations.
“What do we need to do to keep the lights on, doors open and the kids here,” he said. “We still have the kids and they deserve the very best.”
Another community member asked what Bogatin’s approach was to students who are unengaged in class and dealing with possible mental health problems.
“What our kids need is a sense of belonging,” said Bogatin. “We need to do more of creating a sense of belonging and a connection to school.”
Organizers collected documents from attendees at the end of the forum which featured their feedback and thoughts on Bogatin. The documents will be reviewed by the North Bend School District’s board of directors and a final decision will be made March 11.
At a glance:
- In 1995, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of arts in elementary education.
- In 2000, he graduated from the University of Phoenix with a master’s degree in education administration.
- In 2009, he earned his continuing administrative licensure from the University of Oregon.
- From 2000-2003, he served as principal of Touchstone School in Lake Oswego, Nobel Learning Communities in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
- From 2003-2010, Bogatin served as the principal in the Lebanon Community School District.