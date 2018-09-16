NORTH BEND — North Bay Elementary can now show off its brand new playground.
The project was finished in an impressive 60 days, costing nearly $500,000. Principal Bruce Martin spent the summer watching over the details and making sure it was completed the way the North Bend School District saw fit.
The idea to do this followed a management review completed by an independent agency. One of the improvements it said the district needed was to address the playground.
“Before, it was partially a parking lot,” Martin said. “We used to fence it off during school hours unless there were deliveries. For a fence, we used a couple boards and portions of it went around the playground, so it wasn’t a secure playground either, which was a concern.”
Not only that, but the original playground had hidden portions that made it difficult for adult supervision. According to Martin, teachers also lost instructional time because it took so long to get students back in since it was so far from the classrooms. Equipment was falling apart and Martin added that it didn’t have enough organized games, which students need to keep out of trouble. Organized games include tetherball, wall ball, and basketball.
“We wanted to correct these things,” Martin said.
North Bay Elementary was first built in the 1960s. Since its construction, the playground hasn’t seen much renovation. To bring it up to date, it also needed drainage to keep it dry.
“There was a vision for this playground when we started,” Martin said.
As Martin spoke, 270 elementary students either raced or played wall ball around him on the new playground. Though the new track and field are still being worked on, Phase 1 is finished.
“I’ve been an elementary principal a long time, been at three different schools and at the district office, but as I looked at playgrounds, I saw things ours didn’t have that others did,” Martin said. “A good playground is essential for kids and the track will allow us to have a walk-run program, marathon madness program, which we will do later on. It encourages kids to be physically active during recess time.”
When he was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary, he helped with the revitalization of the playground and saw firsthand the impact it had on the community. He hopes the same will happen at North Bay.
“It’s not just a playground for kids because out here, there’s not much for kids and families to do,” he said. “So we hope that it will also be something others can use outside of school hours.”
Now that school is back in session, Martin has seen student’s reactions to the new outdoor digs and they have been enthusiastic.
Phase 2 is the next step, which is to add more playground equipment for the younger students to play on.
Phase 3 is to put covered awnings over the entry, not to serve as an outdoor play area when the weather is bad but to keep feet dry as students come back in and to keep water out of the hallways.
Work has also begun on a large outdoor garden, which will include a few greenhouses.
“We’d love, in the next budget cycle, to start Phase 2 and get help on playground equipment,” Martin said.
To donate to the next phase of the project, checks can be written out to the North Bay Parent Teacher Organization, which has been helping raise money since the project began.
“Last year, we had a run where we used the existing parking lot and had a fundraiser,” Martin said. “In one day, we raised over $7,000 because it was the parents who saw the need and wanted these things for their kids.”