COOS BAY — The first draft of Coos County’s history is being moved.
The archives, preserving every copy of the daily Coos Bay Times and The World Newspaper, found a home below the Harding Building almost two years ago, but are being moved to new storage on the main Marshfield High School campus. The change in location is happening well before the Harding Building is torn down as part of the Coos Bay BEST Bond, soon to be replaced by a new Marshfield High School.
The archives are expected to be fully moved before school starts Sept. 3.
“We as a district are committed to that project,” said Bryan Trendell, Coos Bay School District superintendent. “We like that the archives are on the Marshfield campus because they are accessible for teachers and students to be used for classes. We don’t want to lose our history or that part of our heritage.”
Trendell said the district met with volunteers from the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum, which helped save the archives alongside historian Lionel Youst, before the decision was made to tear down the Harding Building and give them a heads up that it might happen.
“We came up with an alternative,” Trendell said.
That alternative is an unused art room in Marshfield High School basement, which Trendell described as having several rooms within it.
“It is adjacent to the metal shop,” said Don Blom, on the Board of Trustees for the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum. “We’re in the process now of building a partition wall and have a local contractor helping build it. In the next week, we will have the materials to do the wall there at the site and then Lionel (Youst) and his crew will pull the boxes out of the existing shelves at Harding.”
From there, the archives will be stacked in order and reassembled in the new room at MHS.
Blom said he is happy with the new location where the public will also have access to the archives by appointment.
“We want to incorporate it as a resource for some of the school curriculum items and work with teachers to show them what’s available,” he said. “You have to be careful handling the papers because they are fragile. This is a historical resource and want it to be treated like that.”
For Blom, saving this first draft of history is “invaluable” because having access to the actual papers provides a richer experience than using microfilm that don’t reproduce well.
“This stuff is so interesting,” he said. “We’ve got the history of Coos Bay on a day-to-day basis from the weddings, obituaries, sports events, local news. For me, I like the funnies.”