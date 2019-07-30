COQUILLE — The new Winter Lakes schoolhouse is tentatively scheduled to welcome students into its halls this November.
The Coquille School District had hoped the new building would be ready for the upcoming school year, which starts Sept. 3, but is delayed.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will open this fall,” said Superintendent Tim Sweeney of the Coquille School District. “You don’t know what kind of setbacks you might have. September was always our hope, but got sidetracked by the snowstorm.”
The winter blast that hit the South Coast in February flooded areas in Myrtle Point and took down power to Reedsport and Elkton. In Coquille, specifically at the schoolhouse construction site, a power pole stood where the cafeteria now sits. But at the time, the school district had to wait until personnel with a power company had time to remove it.
“It was scheduled to be moved, but the snowstorm hit and we couldn’t get anyone to move it because everyone was restoring power in the Elkton area and Camas Valley,” Sweeney said. “So, we lost a full month waiting for the power pole to get moved and we’ve been playing catch-up ever since.”
He laughed about it now, but in that month of waiting he remembered driving by and “it was just mocking me,” he said.
“We couldn’t pour concrete with the pole there,” he explained. “But other than that, things are great.”
Not only is the new schoolhouse the new high school for Winter Lakes, housing eight classrooms, an office and a cafeteria, but it will be the home for Coquille High School’s Career and Technical Education facility.
The CTE program will offer construction, as well as cosmetology, to students. The new schoolhouse itself is costing the district close to $5 million.
In addition, much of the work has been done by local contractors.
“This means it’s been a great project for our local economy,” Sweeney said.