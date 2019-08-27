COOS BAY — New principals have taken charge at the elementary schools in the Coos Bay School District, but are also bracing for the completion of the new Eastside School.
Once the construction of Eastside is finished, Blossom Gulch Elementary will close its doors as an operating school forever.
“This is going to be an exciting, historic year,” said Kara Davidson, new principal at Blossom Gulch and soon-to-be principal at Eastside School. “This year is about balancing the future while making sure myself and the staff stay present because we have a job to do. We have students who need to be taken care of now.”
Davidson plans on having reminders for teachers to focus on this final school year at Blossom Gulch, an outdated building that staff has gotten used to navigating from taping extension cords across classroom floors to uneven floors as the structure sinks.
“We’ve gotten good at making use of the space we have,” Davidson said. “Our biggest obstacle when we move is that the modern classroom is not what exists at Blossom Gulch, so focusing on what we need to take and what needs to be thrown away. Teachers are good at being hoarders because we don’t know the next time we can get something. But teachers are going into this year knowing classrooms are going to move in the spring so I don’t think it will be a problem.”
Davidson said that even when it came to designing the new school, teachers from Blossom Gulch didn’t know what existed as far as modern classroom comforts.
“I toured a new school designed by an architecture firm and saw the potential,” she remembered. “By May, our teachers will start purging but are going into this year with the wherewithal to keep that in mind already. Teachers were careful and have come in with things packed in boxes labeled by the month. September is being unpacked now and by the end of the month, everything will be put back in.”
As for new changes under her administration, Davidson said the team will visit with students in the morning for half an hour together. This is one of the reminders for staff to stay present and not get lost in the move to the new school.
“We approach this year as ‘what magic do we want to leave behind?’” she said. “It is a historical year for us, so we’re going to make it memorable. We need to decide what our legacy will be, what we want to leave behind.”
For Davidson, being the principal for Blossom Gulch’s final year is emotional because before her time as vice principal, before her years as a teacher in those classrooms, she was one of the students running down the halls.
“We are closing a long chapter when we close those doors,” she said, adding that out of the current staff there are 10 who also attended Blossom Gulch during their elementary years.
Aside from spending time visiting with students every morning, another new addition has been noticed by parents already through online registration.
“We launched online registration in the spring but problems have come up in the fall, so there has been some learning from the glitches on how to streamline it,” Davidson said.
However, she said it was a change that needed to happen.
“It was an antiquated system, all that paperwork,” she said. “Having three kids in the district, it was a lot and now having it online is convenient and screams that we’re with the times.”
Because enough parents had trouble with the new system, registration via paperwork did continue as the online version gets ironed out.
Finally, a Peaceful Playground Grant has been awarded this year to Blossom Gulch. This means staff will undergo training in the first week of school on how to be empathetic with children on the playground by watching language and using positive behavior.
“We will shift the mindset on the playground and move that to Eastside with us,” Davidson said.
She invited parents to Blossom Night tonight at 6 p.m. in the school gym. There, staff will be introduced, parents will get a tour of the building and have a chance to ask questions.
Madison Elementary
For Eli Ashton, this new school year means he is returning to what he knows.
“My story in the district started a little over four years ago,” said the new Madison Elementary principal. “I was working in an elementary school when I applied to be the elementary school principal at Bunker Hill. I was hired, but that year the school board decided not to open Bunker Hill.”
When that decision was made, he was still in Arizona but it felt like limbo. What eventually happened was he got assigned as the Marshfield High School assistant principal to work with an age group he had never worked with before.
Now, as he takes over as principal at Madison, he sees it as an opportunity to do what he has been trained to do.
“I’m excited to be back with the littles,” he said. “Before working at a high school, I would say it is fun to see kids be happy, have fun and have lots of energy but there is fun in high school too. Now, I’d say it’s exciting to work with students who love school. Most elementary kids want to be back in school in June.”
Madison Elementary does keep its library and playground open at set hours in the summer. Ashton said there was an average of 35 people on those days this year.
“One great thing is that Madison is a community school, so there is a lot of parent involvement,” he said. “I’m taking my first year there in stride. We had little teacher turnover because (previous principal) Janice Schock hired a solid group of teachers who have a lot of communication outside of school and are always sharing ideas. It is a great group so I’m excited to get to know them better and be part of the community.”
As for the new online registration, Ashton sent out a letter apologizing to parents for the difficulty it caused.
“That experience can be frustrating to new parents,” he said. “I don’t want them to think that it is what it will be like at our district. Overall, the change is good but it will be better down the road.”
Like with Blossom Gulch, this year is historic for Madison in that once Eastside opens then the elementary classes will be reconfigured. This means both Eastside and Madison will have kindergarten through second grade instead of kindergarten through third grade.
Not only that, but Madison Elementary is third in line for renovations through the Coos Bay BEST Bond. After Eastside, work will be done on the new Marshfield Junior High. Then work will be done on Madison, where a new library will be constructed, the modular classrooms that don’t have access to water will disappear and the cafeteria will be made ADA compliant.
“I’m excited to be on the west side of town,” Ashton said.