NORTH BEND — Students in Dana Mohn's fifth-grade class at North Bay Elementary are adjusting to distance learning for education this spring, as the novel coronavirus has shifted education out of the classroom.
Mohn connects with smaller groups of students via Zoom video conferencing, in meetings that are instructional but also provide a connection, a way for students to see each other's faces on a regular basis and talk about their day.
A recent assignment revealed some feelings the students are having with this "new normal." Students were given an image — in this case, the famous painting by Impressionist artist George Seurat, "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte." They were then were asked to create an ekphrastic poem — a poem inspired by art.
Here are some of the student samples:
The Past
By Aleida N.
The smell of barbecue, the picnics,
family gatherings, children’s laughter
Echoing in the park without fear.
Wishing I was there laughing with
Them.
The sound of families talking all at once,
Dog’s barking, children screaming.
Oh that soft grass I miss laying on beside my
Friends
NEVER stop Believing
A Day at the Park
By Cayla M.
Umbrellas with no rain?
A sail with no boat?
A monkey?
Black dog
Green grass
Orange, white, brown, blue
Are those dresses comfortable?
A little too much for me
Granted
By Autum R.
School, people and things I took for granted
It used to feel normal to go to the store
and now it feels like
Its a price to
you have pay you have to where a mask
And disinfect more things then you're used to
I wish
Someday I will be able to see my friends and far away family and
I wish
I could go back to school just to feel how it was like again…… the things i took for granted scare me
if i knew this were to happen i would've taken it all in
Even seeing my friends eye to eye I miss...
Untitled
By Evan G.
All the Hope in the World
People are happy
Wind is whistling
Watching the sea sway back and forth
Children playing
Animals scurrying around
Families enjoying time together with no care in the world
Hoping life remains majestic
A lot of us hope the world will go back to how peaceful it was
Where we can create new memories
Untitled
By Isabel A.
The sun shined bright we were all happy
Now we are gloomy and only the sun is bright
People used to be together playing and happy
Now we are spread apart
Someday we will see each other
Someday we will be reunited
Someday we will be like this picture
And once more be together
Light
By Hailey S.
Its lighter than a feather
Its warm on the sand
And on the man
It is bright it is cheery
It dances all around
Around the dog,,,
Around the people,,,
Around the ground...
The following poem is a "Found Poem" from responses to an email Mohn sent the students. The question she asked was “What do you see out your window right now?
A Distance Learning Poem
By the North Bay Elementary students in Room 19
What do you see outside your window right now?
I see an empty playground that should be full
I see trees and grass
I see my mom’s van, my tree, a picnic table, and our fruit and veggie beds we are growing
I see the trampoline frozen, the trees leafless, the frozen grass
I see the roof and the chimney of the house next door and a bag of half-opened dirt, and a pot of withered plants.
I see trees, the sun, a bike, a rock
I see a hummingbird, mountains, and tall trees
I see a beautiful sunny day
I see a playground
I see a tree in my mom’s flower garden with the robins looking for worms
I see tulips, sunshine, and a pool
