COOS COUNTY — This weekend, students from Southwestern Oregon Community College TRIO Talent Search and Upward Bound will participate in the 2020 National TRIO Day of Service.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 22, and is held as a way for students to express appreciation to the community for its support of the TRIO programs, according to a press release from Southwestern. During the event, middle- and high- school TRIO students will learn about the Washed Ashore project in Bandon, attend a private tour of the Washed Ashore Gallery and learn about marine debris. Students and TRIO staff also will sort debris and assist with sculpture projects.
“For millions of students from low-income families who strive to be the first in their families to attend and graduate from college, seven federally funded programs called TRIO are making a world of difference,” the release said. “Unlike student financial aid programs, which help students overcome financial barriers to higher education, the TRIO programs have been providing valuable, supportive services to students from disadvantaged backgrounds to successfully enter college and graduate for over 50 years.”
Southwestern received its first TRIO grant in 1992 and now has four TRIO projects that serve almost 1,300 families in Coos, Curry and western Douglas County. Students who participate in TRIO programs are twice as likely to enroll in and graduate from college than students from similar backgrounds who do not receive services.
TRIO Talent Search and Upward Bound pre-college programs provide valuable services including assistance in choosing a college, tutoring, personal and financial counseling, career counseling, assistance in applying to college, workplace and college visits and assistance in applying for financial aid, the release said.
TRIO Student Support Services at the college level is a connect-to-campus program for students that provides designated tutoring and study areas; personal, career, and academic advising; peer mentoring and tutoring; transfer assistance; campus visits to Oregon's four-year schools; and cultural enrichment activities.
"I've been a part of TRIO since my sixth grade year,” said Rylie Edwards in the release. Edwards is from the TRIO program, a senior from North Bend High School and former Miss Coos County contestant. “This program opened up so many career options and choices on where I would like to attend college…."
"Talent search has been the driving force that allowed me to realize college isn’t just a dream,” said Sierra Smith in the release, senior at Myrtle Point High School.
Families with students who could benefit from joining one of these TRIO programs, or know someone who would, can call 541-888-7223 or email sandra.james@socc.edu for more information.