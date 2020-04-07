MYRTLE POINT — In a school district where 20 percent of students don’t have internet access, or still have dial-up internet, the challenge to establish distance learning is difficult.
But not impossible.
With the directive from the Oregon Department of Education to conduct distance learning through April 28 for now, the Myrtle Point School District assessed how ready families would be for this to happen. But by the time ODE’s new guidance came out last week, the school district had already begun looking at whether or not families had the proper technology for supplemental education.
“With distance learning for all, we continue to make phone calls and found out it wasn’t necessarily a problem for students to have access to technology but access to high-streaming internet to support what we were asking them to do,” said Nanette Hagen, superintendent at the school district. “Many families are working from home, so the device might be taken up by the family or the internet would be taken up.”
Not only that, but in this rural community of 2,530 residents, many homes are in areas too remote for modern internet access.
Which led the Myrtle Point School District to get creative with its distance learning.
For its elementary students, Hagen said families “predominately” wanted paper and pencil work or prepared packets of worksheets and learning material.
“Families are overwhelmed,” Hagen said of the homeschool situations parents now find themselves in. “They didn’t sign up to be teachers. It isn’t as easy as one might think to educate your kids. Many elementary families said packages would be easier so teachers have been creating meaningful packets not with six hours of instruction but were asked to think about the remainder of the school year and key concepts they want students to have in place.”
Hagen added that teachers are also keeping in mind not to provide material that requires new instruction because “we know our families would struggle with that.”
So instead, teachers are creating lessons, worksheets and opportunities for students to go online for enrichment and hold on to the skills they already learned.
At the secondary level, high school students are more comfortable with electronic learning and Hagen said they were more confident corresponding with teachers through Google Classroom.
“(Google Classroom) is a platform we’ve chosen for the high school,” she said and explained that teachers are developing remote lessons on Google Classroom now. However, a handful of families are getting Chromebooks who need them.
“… We don’t have access to large-scale Chromebooks that other districts do and we’re super remote,” she said. “Even if they have access, they might not have access to Wi-Fi to operate (a Chromebook). We learned about these things in conversations and will provide alternatives if regular technology is not something they can do at home.”
The school district is deploying anywhere from 10 to 20 Chromebooks “this first round,” while preparing to send out a few more soon. The staggered passing-out of Chromebooks is because, according to Hagen, it takes time to prepare the devices for student use.
“We have to comply with the Child Internet Protection Act as far as filtering what our students can access on devices provided by the school,” she said. “We have to demonstrate we are able to filter that in a way that is secure. That’s what we’ve been working on … to figure out the best way to get that up and going most cost-effectively.”
Meanwhile, the Myrtle Point School District is also grappling with the challenge of an unstable high school, half of which is condemned. The district has been preparing to demolish the half that has structural shifting due to soil movement below, but with the pandemic throwing everyone into unchartered waters Hagen isn’t sure when demolition might happen. The danger of not demolishing the condemned part of the high school soon poses the risk of damaging the entire school.
“Right now we are exploring our options for how we could fund the demolition since we’re worried about the integrity of our building,” Hagen said. “We are moving forward as if we are. We have a meeting with contractors, but have no firm answer from the state on money.”
When asked how the condemned portion is holding up, Hagen said new cracks have appeared while existing cracks have expanded.
“Really I just want the community to know how much we appreciate the staff during all of this,” Hagen said, pointing to the district’s food service team that began delivering two meals to families on Monday. These meals were delivered along the bus routes, bringing lunch for that day and breakfast for Tuesday.
In total, the meal deliveries took three hours.
“Everyone is asking what they can do to help and we’re doing the best we can to serve our families,” she said. “We have so many families without transportation and have multiple kids that they can’t leave at home, so it makes so much more sense to deliver food to them. Kids are glad to see people they know care about them, glad to see a friendly face at their bus stop.”
