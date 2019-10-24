MYRTLE POINT — For years, Myrtle Point School District’s music department was on the decline. Now the district’s new music teacher, Baylor Turnbow, is breathing life back into it.
The 2015 North Bend High School graduate took on the job of district music teacher at Myrtle Point schools over a full-ride scholarship to attend a PhD program in West Virginia because he wanted to follow his passion for teaching.
“When I first started college at Oregon State University, I thought saxophone performance is what I would focus on,” Turnbow said. “But then I began studying education and then music education and fell in love and grew a passion for knowledge.”
While attending OSU, Turnbow taught music at a private studio for 10 students.
“That’s when I saw there was nothing better than teaching them something new and seeing their faces light up,” he remembered. “As you see them fall in love with something, you fall in love with it again.”
The 2019-20 school year at MPSD is Turnbow’s first year teaching in public schools. Though he loves teaching, he never thought he’d do anything but teach high school. Now he is teaching a total of 350 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Initially, he thought the elementary students would be the toughest to educate but he has some of the most fun in those classes.
“Those young kids are interacting with music for the very first time,” he said. “It’s adorable and amazing."
For Turnbow, starting a music class with his elementary students begins with a movement activity to “get the wiggles out.” From there, depending on how well-behaved the kids are, they either work on vocals or with keyboard instruments and maracas.
“Aside from teach my elementary kids to my high school kids the state standards for music, I want to teach them a love for music,” he said. “That’s my goal for all grades. At the younger grades, it’s getting them to fall in love with sound. They ring chimes and you see when they realize the sound is coming from that instrument and they’re in awe.”
The toughest grades, he has found, are his fifth- and sixth-graders due to behavioral issues.
“They want to be treated like adults but can’t handle it and you can’t use the same management system you use in kindergarten through fourth grade because they don’t want to be treated like kids,” Turnbow said. “But at the high school, I am very strict. If something happens, I send them to look at the handbook.”
His high school students are in a unique situation where many of his older students have “had poor directors,” he said. “They’ve seen a lot of director changes, too.”
Turnbow wondered if those students would be difficult to connect with, but have found a “great group of kids” instead.
“At the high school, I’m so lucky,” he said. “They take everything I give them and run with it.”
For the first time in four years, the high school Bobcat Marching Band performed at the district’s homecoming parade and were wearing uniforms again.
“I’ve giving them group ownership of the band, which I don’t think they’ve had in the past,” Turnbow said. “That last performance when we wore our jackets, I asked if they wanted to do that. There was a group vote, which helps them see it is theirs. The parade was their decision. I offered it to them, they voted. One didn’t want to do it, but we still did because the majority wanted it. I’m setting those goals, but if they don’t feel ready it doesn’t happen.”
Not only is Turnbow giving the students control on what the band does in terms of performance and appearance, but he is hoping to get them to love music again.
“We’re not just playing school music, but music they enjoy,” he said.
Another goal for Turnbow this year is to double enrollment for the music program. Right now there are 11 students from the middle school and 12 at the high school.
“I’d like to see double or triple those numbers next year,” he said. “That’s a big goal. Students are the best recruiters though and they’re on board with it. We’ll see what happens.”
In the meantime, he has invited community members and other people in the district who play instruments to perform with the band during home games. Though there are 12 high school students in the program, 20 stood in the stands during the homecoming performance.
“We’re showing everyone we’re serious again,” he said. “I’m excited to be here and excited to see where this band goes.”