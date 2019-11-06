COQUILLE — The Myrtle Point High School Thespians are putting on a show this month at the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille.
According to a press release from the MPHS drama department, the thespians are presenting “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
“(The play takes) a look at a certain boy wizard’s life through the eyes of side-characters who are ‘not everyone’s favorites,’” the release said. “Puffs is a hilarious, fast-paced adventure sure to keep audiences entertained. It’s a story for anybody never destined to save the world.”
The play was written by Matt Cox, first produced Off Broadway by Tilted Windmills Theatricals, the release said.
Puffs will be performed at the Sawdust Theatre, located at 120 North Adams St. in Coquille, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. It is performed again on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, costing $5 for students, $7 for adults, and $15 for families.
“MPHS Thespians would like to thank the Sawdust Theatre Board of Directors for the use of its excellent facility,” the release said. “Our play wouldn’t be possible without your support.”
For more information, contact Director Lisa Crew at 541-572-1270.