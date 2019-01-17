COOS BAY — The Millicoma Middle School robotics team is going to the state championship this weekend.
This is the second time in three years that the “Mustang Madness” team has made it so far, having gone to the state championships in 2017. Just in the regional competition last month, the team won the champion award for the overall program, as well as the performance award.
The Techno Coders practice running Lego robots through missions Wednesday at Millicoma Intermediate School in Coos Bay.
“We have been practicing three days a week,” said Kristy Blair, the team’s head coach. “Sometimes we would do some programming, but mostly we’ve been working on presentations.”
As Blair explained it, when the team competes the students have to explain to judges how they decided what attachments to add to their robots and how they selected which missions to complete with their creations on the “mission table.”
“The public sees the mission tables, but we are getting judged in a room,” Blair said.
The state championship will put the Millicoma team up against 120 others, with 60 teams competing per day.
“We’ve practiced their presentations over and over again,” Blair said, having encouraged her six students on the team to liven up their presentations by pretending to speak over wind or as if they were talking to a puppy. “We want them to enjoy this.”
Blair has coached the team for the past three years and explained that she has adapted to personalities of students as they come and go, sometimes having them focus more on research, missions, or fine-tuning presentations.
“They should be entertained while they learn,” she said. “We did a teleconference with an aerospace engineer and a teacher from the high school, had them listen to their presentations and the kids asked very good questions. We also did a presentation for the whole school last Friday, so they are prepared. They have good scores for their missions and are well-rounded, so anything is possible.”
The Mustang Madness Lego Robotics team practices Wednesday at Millicoma Intermediate School in Coos Bay.
If the team wins this weekend, they will move on to nationals.
For the middle school students on the team, Blair said they are learning science, engineering and math while involved in the program.
“When you put it all together, they learn quite a bit,” she said. “They are excited to be at this level.”