EASTSIDE — The new Eastside School construction is on schedule and within budget so far.
“Construction is going well, all those great things you want to hear,” laughed Bryan Trendell, superintendent of the Coos Bay School District.
As CBSD gets ready for school to start on Sept. 3, district officials are looking at neighboring Millicoma School and how to navigate staff and students around continued construction.
“This summer we have redone the front of Millicoma and the new parking lot,” Trendell said. “That was a priority this summer so we could start school somewhat normal.”
As Eastside goes up, the district plans on consolidating pick-ups and drop-offs. To do this, two new lanes have been paved in front of Millicoma and where Eastside will soon stand.
“It will just be a matter of communicating with parents and folks on how the drop-off will go,” Trendell said. “Once Eastside is in and school starts next year, we will have to be very intentional in how we move traffic to that area.”
Millicoma’s remodeling has already finished, aside from some light poles that still need to be put in.
Other than coordinating parent and bus drop-offs, staff and students will also navigate a smaller playground. A large portion of the existing playground has been fenced off because of the Eastside construction.
“Chambers Construction is trying to minimize the work as much as possible so we have room outside,” Trendell said. “But it is a situation where we won’t have a full playground for the bulk of this year. Because of where the new building is going, it took out a big chunk of playground.”
Even so, the district plans on utilizing the field below Millicoma for student exercise.
“We’ve got plans … we will be as flexible as we can and still get outside play and keep kids moving,” Trendell said.
As for Eastside’s construction, the foundation is now finished.
“The hard part is done, which is what took all summer,” Trendell said. “I think things will move rapidly, like the walls going up. That will start soon.”
The new schoolhouse will become the most advanced in the district, from new features including drinking fountain water filters to classrooms wired for future technology advancements.
“All newer construction these days have filtered cold water with the ability to fill up a water bottle to minimize the plastic water bottles in the building,” Trendell said. “Some of our old buildings have had those filters installed over the years. Millicoma has one and will get another, but these water fountains are state-of-the-art, refillable stations.”
As for the technology in the classrooms, Trendell called it a “big deal.”
“Every classroom is wired for technology now and in the future because we know technology changes so much,” he said. “We have the ability to adapt as technology changes. It’s all about the cabling and how we can run the conduit now as it’s built so we don’t have to tear into it later.”
One other small feature going in the courtyard between Millicoma and Eastside is the old Eastside bell. This is the same bell that was removed from the campus when Eastside was decommissioned as a school.
“The bell is being refurbished and will sit in front, between those two buildings,” Trendell said. “The bell might be used for special occasions but we’re still trying to figure that out. It will be one of the first pieces you see driving up to the school.”
After Eastside is finished, work will begin on the Harding Building which will soon be home to the new Marshfield Junior High.
“We’re about a year staggered from Eastside to that building and will move on from there to Madison,” Trendell said. “It’s all moving along and we’re so thankful for the community to have given us the money for these projects.”