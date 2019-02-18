COOS BAY — “Clue” the board game is coming to life this weekend at Marshfield High School.
Fifteen actors and a dozen more students working behind the scenes are bringing Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard, including the rest of the well-known characters, to the stage as they try to pinpoint who among them is the killer.
The show runs from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 22 to 24, then again March 8 to 10.
“I looked at this play and it was a fun show,” said Kevin Gowrylow, Marshfield High School’s new drama teacher. “It was a comedy full of twists and turns and I recognized it would be a challenge to do in the black box theater. I wanted to embrace that and give the students something to work toward.”
“Clue” is the first play he has directed and taught at MHS, but said the challenge is part of the fun.
“It could have been something simple like a four-person show with no set, but they wouldn’t learn that way,” he said.
Gowrylow and his drama students have been working to put this play together since the beginning of December and has had an entire class help build the set.
“There’s a lot of scene changes,” he said. “The actual set calls for at least 11 different rooms in the house. If you’ve ever played Clue the board game, it is the same 1950s mansion.”
As Gowrylow described it, the play starts off on the familiar and ominous “dark and stormy night” where six guests slowly arrive to the manor.
“They are greeted by the butler, Wadsworth, and the maid, Evette, and the cook who is a glowery woman with a butcher’s knife,” Gowrylow said.
The six guests are invited to dinner where they learn they are all being blackmailed. Each of them are given their own weapon and challenged to murder one person.
“The lights go out and there’s a shot in the dark,” Gowrylow said. “The lights go up and the unfortunate soul is on the ground.”
Then they must all figure out who is the murderer.
“The kids have had fun,” he said, adding that they have practiced most every night for almost three hours. “I’m looking forward to pulling it off, to have the show go up whether we have all our set together or not because the kids have put enough practice into it that their acting should sell the show.”
The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., though doors open at 6:30 p.m. On Sundays, the show begins at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for the general audience. Tickets can be purchased either at MHS or at the door.
“Come support local theater and thriving artists, whether it is the actors on stage or putting in efforts behind the scenes,” Gowrylow invited.