COOS BAY — The Marshfield High School Charity program is holding a fundraiser next month to help raise money for the At Risk Kids Project and Share Bear Snack Program.
“Both of these support needy and homeless youth in the community,” wrote Maddie Arzie, MHS Charity’s program coordinator in a press release.
On March 14, the MHS Charity program is holding its annual dodgeball tournament at 7 p.m. in the MHS main gym.
Tickets cost $3 for students and $5 for adults. Contestants and teams will compete against each other and staff members, with one team winning first place.
“This is an enjoyable event for all and a great fundraising opportunity for the program,” Arzie wrote.