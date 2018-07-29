COOS BAY — “This is the future,” said John Hanna, holding a piece of his latest invention fresh off the 3D printer from Marshfield High School.
Manufacturing teacher Glen Crook used the Perkins grant for $8,000 to purchase five new 3D printers earlier this year. The goal was to help students become more comfortable with drawing, as well as give them important new skills.
“The nice thing about manufacturing is that we’re not limited to metal,” Crook said. “I have some students who like to build things but not out of metal.”
He explained that one machine used in class, known as Autocad that cuts created images into metal, can be hard for students to learn how to use. Using 3D printers is a good introduction into that kind of technology.
“I do a reflection paper at the end of the year and my Manufacturing 1 class said they don’t like to use Autocad but like working with (computer numerical control), which is drawing something on that kind of technology where you take it to a machine and it cuts it out for them,” he said. “The 3D printers adds a new dimension where they can make 3D items and print them.”
As for Hanna, being able to print off a small piece of an invention for a prototype is cost-effective. Hanna initially approached Crook to offer his services as a certified welding instructor and inspector with the American Welding Society to certify students.
“I went to the shop and (Crook) showed me a 3D printer and I needed something to print up but it is expensive, so I certified students for free if they could do this for me for free,” Hanna said.
The piece printed by Crook last week is for a prototype for a wave energy device that creates free renewable energy from the ocean.
“This is my third patent,” Hanna said. “One of my other inventions is being considered by a German corporation. They are working with an Irish company, interested in a turbine for wave energy. They like some aspects of my invention and hope to incorporate that into their own invention, but testing could take a year and a half.”
Crook told The World he is just happy to give Hanna the next step in his newest invention efforts.
But for this upcoming school year, he is working on ideas to incorporate more projects around the 3D printers.
“This summer I plan to print some things off to help give students ideas of what is possible,” he said. “One thing I’ve run into is that my students don’t fully understand what we can print. They are limited by their imagination. The only thing is that it has to be small since our print space is limited to seven inches.
“I have some great students that impress me every day with what they are capable of and have a supportive administration that allows us to do these things.”