COOS BAY — October is anti-bullying month and to help spread awareness, Marshfield High School is painting bathroom stalls with positive messages.
"Make it orange, make it end," is the message that the Associated Student Body, along with the Z Club, are spreading through the hallways at Marshfield High School.
MHS ASB Adviser Jennifer Bunnell stands with EmmaLee Schaefer, 9th grade, in front of a display case created by ASB students. The display case…
The two groups are encouraging students to create anti-bullying posters, videos or public service announcements on the school’s Pirate Radio as a way to "come together in a powerful message that bullying should never be part of childhood," a flyer about the campaign said. Joining the efforts is the Coos Bay Police Department Association, which has donated $500 for two $250 winners. The money will go to the best anti-bullying campaign, which will be announced next week.
“October became anti-bullying month because Unity Day is on the 24th,” said Jennifer Bunnell, ASB adviser. “That is next Wednesday, where we will have an assembly announcing the winners of the contest and also when kids are being asked to wear orange to support anti-bullying.”
Bunnell has been impressed by the campaigns so far and has seen a lot of student interest, especially from the eighth and ninth graders.
“They have really gotten into watching the videos, talking about what they’ve seen or realizing we are terse sometimes,” she said. “Programs led by kids are always better, and that’s what’s happening here. They created what is in the display case in the hallway, came in on their lunch hour, designed it and put it up.
“This is sparking the conversation to be nice.”
She pointed out that School Resource Officer Bryan Looney has been instrumental in helping the kids, helping spread the word to be all-inclusive.
“He is passionate about this,” Bunnell said.
Sometime this month, Bunnell and her eighth- and ninth-grade leadership teams are painting bathroom stalls black and putting positive messages on each of them.
“We’re doing that when there isn’t school so we have time,” Bunnell said. “It is a way to back up the anti-bullying campaign to be nice, to smile at someone in the hallway. We see so many kids by themselves and want them to feel like they aren’t alone.”