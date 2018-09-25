COOS BAY — It’s not easy for a student to be accepted into the High School Journalism Institute, but one Marshfield High School senior made it happen.
Sierra Ward attended the exclusive camp during the last week of July at Oregon State University. Now the Editor-in-Chief at the Marshfield Times, the high school magazine, Ward plans on bringing what she learned over the summer into the classroom newsroom she now oversees.
“We went to learn journalism and the basic functions of journalism,” Ward said of the camp. “We took some photography, wrote stories and learned how to write personal features.”
She first heard about the opportunity to apply from her mom and one of her teachers. At first, Ward was nervous and laughed that she “played it off to the last minute.”
When she looked at the requirements, she got to work writing an essay detailing some of her life struggles and how she overcame them.
“I talked about overcoming being a perfectionist and learning that it’s okay to make mistakes,” she said. “I wrote about other trial and errors in high school and how they helped me grow into the mindset I have today.”
While there, she and 17 other students interacted with editors from The Oregonian who mentored them and edited their work.
“I wrote a bio on my partner and a sports feature that week,” she said. “They said my writing was impressive. Going into it, I had more experience than the others, but they didn’t worry about me. I finished my work early, before deadlines, and I had freedom to do what I wanted.”
Ward said she left the week-long camp experience with more confidence.
“I went there thinking that the skills I had weren’t going to be enough, but I surprised myself and fell into it naturally,” she said. “I had to learn to trust myself and by trusting myself do some amazing work.”
Ward started taking journalism classes at Marshfield prior to the camp, where she developed her passion for the job.
“It’s something new every single day and you get to put people’s voices out there,” she said. “This is my first year as Editor-in-Chief here at the magazine and took from the camp that it has to be trial and error. We have a lot of new people on staff this year, so I will let them experiment, but because of the camp I feel more competent in teaching them.”