COOS BAY — Marshfield High School students are making sure families have Thanksgiving meals.
Every year, the Associated Student Body raises donations and puts together Thanksgiving dinner baskets for families in need. Last year they handed out over 50.
“This is a traditional event,” said Jennifer Bunnell, ASB advisor. “This year our donations were down a little, but one of our advisory classes actually decided to raise money and passed around a cup every day they met and raised $140. That money went to the missing donations and helped a lot this year.”
A total of 48 baskets were handed out this week to families identified by staff at the Coos Bay School District and through the At Risk Kids Project.
“The majority of the baskets are being channeled through the ARK this year,” Bunnell said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Bunnell told The World about one of the deliveries.
“The family was really happy,” she said. “The father said, ‘Thank you,’ and that he was just depressed today about how he was going to try and do Thanksgiving because he didn’t really even have gas to get to town, let alone buy things.”
The baskets hold everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, rolls, and gravy.
“The kids have found this rewarding, to give to other families and know they are lucky to have everything they need,” Bunnell said. “I find they are thankful for what they have. This gets them outside of their immediate circle.”
Marshfield’s ASB classes have been doing this for a number of years, but Bunnell said she has been involved for at least 15 years.
“I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving and remembers to give to the needy this holiday,” she said.