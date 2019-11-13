COOS BAY — Marcia Hart, longtime resident of Coos Bay, has joined the Coos History Museum staff as its new executive director. Hart grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, completing studies in cultural anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, before moving to Coos Bay in 1976. She comes to the museum with over 40 years of private, public and nonprofit business experience, including working as the executive director of United Way of Southwestern Oregon where she led the community affordable housing study efforts in 2016-18.
Hart is active in the community and currently serves as the president of the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. In March 2019, she was appointed as a county representative on the Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board.
Hart and her husband Bob have a daughter who graduated from Marshfield High School, have owned a local small business since 1984 and enjoy family and friends, working on home projects, music, sports and the beauty of the Oregon Coast.
When asked about joining the museum, Hart said, “I am honored to join and lead this tremendous team of dedicated professionals and volunteers at the museum. We want the community to know us as a welcoming community gathering place where the past, present and future come together. We are more than a place of collections and artifacts. We are a place of connection and life-long learning; A place to share intriguing personal stories of history, culture and heritage and to bring connection to the diverse people who live in this beautiful area we call home.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hart started her new position at the Coos History Museum on Nov. 1.
About the Coos History Museum
The Coos History Museum creates a better understanding of life in Coos County and Oregon’s South Coast, past and present. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and receives no direct government support. The museum is supported by donations, memberships, grants, museum store sales, special event rentals and legacy/bequest gifts. The Coos History Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with additional evening hours on the First Tuesdays of February to June, and August to December, from 6-8:30 p.m. The second Sunday of each month is a free admission day. General admission to the Coos History Museum is free for CHM members, active duty military, and NARM members. The Coos History Museum is a member of the North American Reciprocal Museum Association, the American Alliance of Museums, and the American Association for State and Local History. The Coos History Museum is located on the waterfront along U.S. Highway 101, adjacent to downtown Coos Bay, at 1210 North Front St., Coos Bay. For more information, contact the Coos History Museum at 541-756-6320 or visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.