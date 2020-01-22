COOS BAY — Two Oregon-based performers and educators, along with members of the Association’s Festival Orchestra, violists Michelle (Shelly) Mathewson and Sharon Eng, who perform as Madrona Viola Duo, will lead an educational workshop for area students at Marshfield High School auditorium on Friday, Feb. 28. The event is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 and is coordinated with North Bend and Marshfield schools.
The duo is based in Portland and has developed a noteworthy reputation playing a wide range of music — spanning Bach, Bartok and Beatles to Ysaye and Zipolli. They have been recipients of funding from the Oregon Regional Arts Cultural Council and the Music Education Assistance Project to perform in area public schools.
Madrona performed as guests of Portland's Aurora Chorus in their 2013 Winter Concert series, playing the world premiere of The American Virtuosi's "These Three Remain: Faith, Hope, Love" written for the Duo for that occasion. In May 2014, they traveled as featured international guest artists of the fifth Jogyakarta Indonesia International Chamber Music Festival.
You have free articles remaining.
Madrona Viola Duo frequently performs as guests with the Lake Oswego-based New Thought Center for Spiritual Living. They also play at community events, private functions and citizen enrichment programs, among many such as LifeWorks NW, Robison Center and Mary's Woods.
For more information, visit www.oregoncoastmusic.org.