COOS BAY — Longtime volunteer Cricket Soules was presented with the annual “Opening Doors, Enriching Lives” award from the Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation earlier this month.
The award was given during the Spring Tea event on May 1. In a press release from the foundation, Soules was recognized for her years of service to the district. That service includes establishing the annual Veteran’s Day Memorial Assembly, volunteering for the Marshfield High School Aspire Program, National Honor Society, and to elective classes and projects at MHS including Earth Day activities.
In this 2013 file photo, Cricket Soules walks through the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery next to Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. Soules has l…
However, she is best known for her work to restore the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery.
She is also the recipient of the 2015 Mayor’s Appreciation Award and the 2018 Oregon Stewardship Award to Marshfield High School through the Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
“The event raised over $12,000 to support programs for Coos Bay students,” the release said, adding that it featured entertainment from Marshfield’s music and drama programs, the Oregon Battle of the Books team and elementary students from Madison and Blossom Gulch.
“The Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation was formed in 2007 to promote programs for the arts, academics, activities and athletics for the benefit of the students of the Coos Bay School District by raising funds through community partnerships,” the release said. “Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded 381 grants worth nearly $240,000 to programs providing students with expanded opportunities and unique educational experiences in Coos Bay Public Schools.”
Donations to the foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 873, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Grant applications for 2019-20 are available on the foundation’s website at www.coosbayschoolsfoundation.org. Applications are due May 2019.