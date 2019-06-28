NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall term. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above on 12 or more hours of graded work.
Bandon
Austin Carrero
Coos Bay
Shauna Phillips, Corey Shaffer
Florence
Hannah Bartlett, Benjamin Cahoon, Beth Wartnik
Gold Beach
Jacob Green
North Bend
Janelle Leblanc
