George Fox University

NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall term. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above on 12 or more hours of graded work.

Bandon

Austin Carrero

Coos Bay

Shauna Phillips, Corey Shaffer

Florence

Hannah Bartlett, Benjamin Cahoon, Beth Wartnik

Gold Beach

Jacob Green

North Bend

Janelle Leblanc

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers bachelors degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, six seminary degrees and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.

