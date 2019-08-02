{{featured_button_text}}
Education
Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University awarded 740 degrees during the 2018-19 academic year. EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2019 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni.

ALBANY

John Anthony Richardson, Christa R Tryon

BANDON

Kelly J Ferguson

BROOKINGS

Jennifer L Freeman

COOS BAY

Megan Leigh Nickel

ELKTON

Daniel Ray Shepherd

NORTH BEND

Katelyn Cotten, Ariel Pauline Edwards

EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon. For more information, visit eou.edu.

