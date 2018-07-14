COOS COUNTY — Oregon State University has announced students who have earned honors for spring term 2018. To be included on the honor roll list, students must have carried at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Bandon
4.0 GPA: Emily R. Wampler.
3.5 GPA or better: Mitchell D. Brown, Hope C. Richert, Eleanor R. Winston.
Coos Bay
3.5 GPA or better: Alyssa M. Jones, Elissa M. Kilmer, Jacob D. Klein, Kaylee M. Krajcir, Jennifer B. Rodriguez, Vincenzo J. Tine, Tyler S. Yeager.
Coquille
3.5 GPA or better: Zachary S. Amavisca, Cassidy J. Hall, Tasia C. Hyatt, Cooper L. Stateler, Charlie M. Yates.
Myrtle Point
4.0 GPA: Kieri D. Smith.
3.5 GPA or better: Elizabeth J. Spencer.
North Bend
4.0 GPA: Hannah J. Shupe Amy E. Wilkins.
3.5 GPA or better: Naomi R. Bennett, Mariah K. Gray, Nicholas J. Hossley, Noah A. Langlie, Scylise J. Little, Bailey Lyon, Sarah E. Mathias, Danielle R. Timm, Rolly James A. Toribio, Baylor J. Turnbow.
Powers
3.5 GPA or better: Curtis Warrick.
Brookings
4.0 GPA: Ashley N. Shew.
Gold Beach
3.5 GPA or better: Clara F. Herbage.
Port Orford
3.5 GPA or better: Kaden D. Ashdown.
Wedderburn
3.5 GPA or better: Joseph A. Schafer.