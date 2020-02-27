COOS COUNTY — Oregon State University has announced students who have earned honors for fall term 2020. To be included on the honor roll list, students must have carried at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Bandon
4.0 GPA: Erin P. Wheeler
3.5 GPA or better: Joshua C. Freitag, Paige E. Smith
Broadbent
3.5 GPA or better: John H. Isenhart.
Coos Bay
4.0 GPA: McKenzie N. Allison, Phillip A. Hernandez, Kaylee M. Krajcir, Ethan L. Smith, Brett D. Wyatt.
3.5 GPA or better: Maria C. Arellano, Madelyn R. Arzie, Brianna H. Carder, Austin L. Goergen, Gannon L. Holland, Riley K. Jones, Clayton S. Kreuscher, Bailee R. McMahon, Andrew K. Prince, Mixtli A. Rodriguez Cardoso, Casey J. Spencer, Cory M. Stover, Vincenzo J. Tine.
Coquille
4.0 GPA: Jacob Skretting.
3.5 GPA or better: Zachary S. Amavisca, Kayleana G. Green, Xiyao He, Timothy L. Smith.
Lakeside
4.0 GPA: Garrett R. Dolan.
Myrtle Point
4.0 GPA: Makenzie M. Larsen, Kyle A. Yost.
North Bend
4.0 GPA: Bailey E. Bennett, Mark D. Deane, Nicole E. Halzel, Jessie L. Jacquot, Kaleb L. Messner, Lucas K. Parvin, Hannah J. Shupe.
3.5 GPA or better: Alyssa R. Bennett, Alexander J. Cheslock, Mathew R. Frischman, Grace O. Mahr, Nathan L. Monohon, Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Danielle R. Timm.
Brookings
4.0 GPA: Ashley N. Shew.
3.5 GPA or better: Sarah A. Bennett, Sven K. Rodne.
Port Orford
3.5 GPA or better: Kaden D. Ashdown, Marcus S. Scaffo.