NORTH BEND — George P LaGesse, of North Bend, and Jacob Gage, of Coos Bay, have earned honors for fall semester at Gonzaga University.
Gage was named to the Dean's List and LaGesse was named to the President's List. To be included on the Dean's List, students must have earned a GPA between 3.5-3.84. President's List students must earn a GPA between 3.85-4.0.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. The university is located in Spokane, Wash.
For more information on Gonzaga University, visit www.gonzaga.edu.