COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University of La Grande has announced students who have earned honors by being included on the dean's list for winter term. Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
ALBANY
Kathleen Boase, Christa Tryon, Samuel Wilson.
BROOKINGS
Michael Bradley, Amber Jordan.
COOS BAY
Taylor Mckee, Shelby Parks.
ELKTON
Daniel Shepherd.
EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon. For more information, visit eou.edu.