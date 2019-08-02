COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University of La Grande has announced students who have earned honors by being included on the dean's list. Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
ALBANY
Mark Bernt, Kathleen Boase, Christa Tryon, Samuel Wilson.
COOS BAY
Shelby Parks.
ELKTON
Daniel Shepherd.
NORTH BEND
Quinlyn Deming
EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon. For more information, visit eou.edu.