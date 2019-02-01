Try 1 month for 99¢
Education
Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University of La Grande has announced students who have earned honors by being included on the dean's list for fall term. Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.

ALBANY

Kathleen Boase.

BROOKINGS

Amber Jordan, Sharon Tovey.

COOS BAY

Sara Knaak, Taylor Mckee, Shelby Parks.

ELKTON

Daniel Shepherd, North Bend, Katelyn Cotten.

For more information, visit eou.edu.

