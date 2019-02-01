COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University of La Grande has announced students who have earned honors by being included on the dean's list for fall term. Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
ALBANY
Kathleen Boase.
BROOKINGS
Amber Jordan, Sharon Tovey.
COOS BAY
Sara Knaak, Taylor Mckee, Shelby Parks.
ELKTON
Daniel Shepherd, North Bend, Katelyn Cotten.
