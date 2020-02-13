COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon University of La Grande has announced students who have earned honors by being included on the dean's list for fall term.
Qualifying students achieved and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
COOS BAY
Nicholas Duskin, Joshua Kimble, Taylor Mckee, Shelby Parks.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
NORTH BEND
Joyce Caldwell, Megan Gray.
EOU powers educational, cultural and economic growth throughout rural Oregon. For more information, visit eou.edu.