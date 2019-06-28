{{featured_button_text}}
NEWBERG — Some local students were among the more than 900 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University.

Brookings

Christian Hooper

Coos Bay

John Hampton

Florence

Elizabeth Wartnik

Gold Beach

Jacob Green

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.

