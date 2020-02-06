COOS BAY — Callista Martin, of Coos Bay, and James Lyons, of North Bend, have achieved academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.
Academic distinction is awarded in recognition to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
For more information, visit www.whitman.edu.