CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Coos County

Bandon

Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Demitra R. Schmidt, Senior, Psychology; Helen K. Wayne, Junior, Animal Sciences; Erin P. Wheeler, Senior, Human Development and Family Science

Maxwell E. Young, Sophomore, Computer Science

Broadbent

John H. Isenhart, Junior, Agricultural Business Management

Charleston

Melanie J. Cavanagh, Junior, Pre-Forestry

Coos Bay

McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Madelyn R. Arzie, Junior, Political Science; Gabriel J. Delgado, Sophomore, Marketing; Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering; Gannon L. Holland, Junior, General Engineering

Riley K. Jones, Junior, Zoology; Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition; Clayton S. Kreuscher, Junior, Political Science; Jack C. Larson, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Sabrina McNeely, Junior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences

Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology; Vincenzo J. Tine, Senior, Kinesiology; Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Isabella R. Webster, Senior, Biology; Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture

Brett D. Wyatt, Senior, Biology

Coquille

Noah A. Smith, Senior, Civil Engineering

Lakeside

Angelee O. Calder, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Maxwell J. Richcreek, Junior, Forestry

Myrtle Point

Kyle A. Yost, Senior, Kinesiology

North Bend

Bailey E. Bennett, Senior, Biology; Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Emma R. Coughlin, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Jayce B. Craig, Junior, Kinesiology; Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science

Mathew R. Frischman, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Virginia J. Gonzales, Junior, Design & Innovation Management; Nicole E. Halzel, Junior, Psychology; Amy M. Kronsberg, Junior, Forestry; Graham A. Lyons, Senior, Pre-Forest Engineering

Grace O. Mahr, Junior, English; Kaleb L. Messner, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Nathan L. Monohon, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Lucas K. Parvin, Senior, Biology; Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Tyler L. Quillin, Sophomore, Nutrition; Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Danielle R. Timm, Senior, Biology; Robyn D. Wales, Senior, Biology; Megan E. Wood, Junior, BioHealth Sciences

Powers

Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Junior, Kinesiology

Curry County

Brookings

Clarice A. Baumbach, Senior, Animal Sciences; Sarah A. Bennett, Senior, Art; Samuel H. Broberg, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Zachary E. Carlson, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Jessie K. Good, Senior, Zoology

Mikaela N. Lea, Senior, Natural Resources; Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition

Port Orford

Brad Remsey, Senior, Crop and Soil Science; Marcus S. Scaffo, Senior, Biology

