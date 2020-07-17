CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
Coos County
Bandon
Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Demitra R. Schmidt, Senior, Psychology; Helen K. Wayne, Junior, Animal Sciences; Erin P. Wheeler, Senior, Human Development and Family Science
Maxwell E. Young, Sophomore, Computer Science
Broadbent
John H. Isenhart, Junior, Agricultural Business Management
Charleston
Melanie J. Cavanagh, Junior, Pre-Forestry
Coos Bay
McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Madelyn R. Arzie, Junior, Political Science; Gabriel J. Delgado, Sophomore, Marketing; Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering; Gannon L. Holland, Junior, General Engineering
Riley K. Jones, Junior, Zoology; Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition; Clayton S. Kreuscher, Junior, Political Science; Jack C. Larson, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Sabrina McNeely, Junior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences
Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology; Vincenzo J. Tine, Senior, Kinesiology; Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Isabella R. Webster, Senior, Biology; Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture
Brett D. Wyatt, Senior, Biology
Coquille
Noah A. Smith, Senior, Civil Engineering
Lakeside
Angelee O. Calder, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Maxwell J. Richcreek, Junior, Forestry
Myrtle Point
Kyle A. Yost, Senior, Kinesiology
North Bend
Bailey E. Bennett, Senior, Biology; Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Emma R. Coughlin, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Jayce B. Craig, Junior, Kinesiology; Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science
Mathew R. Frischman, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Virginia J. Gonzales, Junior, Design & Innovation Management; Nicole E. Halzel, Junior, Psychology; Amy M. Kronsberg, Junior, Forestry; Graham A. Lyons, Senior, Pre-Forest Engineering
Grace O. Mahr, Junior, English; Kaleb L. Messner, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Nathan L. Monohon, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Lucas K. Parvin, Senior, Biology; Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Tyler L. Quillin, Sophomore, Nutrition; Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Danielle R. Timm, Senior, Biology; Robyn D. Wales, Senior, Biology; Megan E. Wood, Junior, BioHealth Sciences
Powers
Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Junior, Kinesiology
Curry County
Brookings
Clarice A. Baumbach, Senior, Animal Sciences; Sarah A. Bennett, Senior, Art; Samuel H. Broberg, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Zachary E. Carlson, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Jessie K. Good, Senior, Zoology
Mikaela N. Lea, Senior, Natural Resources; Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition
Port Orford
Brad Remsey, Senior, Crop and Soil Science; Marcus S. Scaffo, Senior, Biology
