COOS BAY — Bryce Grotzke and Kim Brick, Coos Bay School District board members, were recognized recently with a bronze award for completing course work through the Oregon School Boards Association's Leadership Institute. Brick also received a silver award.
Also recognized from the South Coast ESD were board members Billie Reeves with a gold award and Bruce Levy with a silver award.
The awards, presented Nov. 16 at OSBA's 73rd Annual Convention in Portland, recognize board members for significant levels of achievement in leadership and development. There are four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim Green, OSBA's executive director, congratulated recipients.
“This award recognizes the dedication of volunteers who want to learn how to be better school board members so they can serve their communities,” he said.
OSBA is a member services agency for more than 200 locally elected boards serving school districts, education service districts and community colleges.