COOS BAY — The Lighthouse School, located at Bunker Hill in Coos Bay, recently held its annual Winter Festival, at which the school’s Director and Principal Wade Lester demonstrated his extraordinary dedication to the school.
He’s so dedicated that he helped the school raise $2,000 by agreeing to do some pretty crazy things. At the Winter Festival, students put tokens in a jar. Lester promised that if the students filled up the jar to the very top, he would do three things. Needless to say, the kids filled the jar and so on Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, Lester had a rather adventurous morning fulfilling his promise.
On that morning, Lester:
1. Kissed a pig
2. Had his Head shaved
3. Got a pie thrown in his face
"The Lighthouse School community appreciates Mr. Lester’s dedication to our school and parents, teachers, and students alike are super proud of him for his efforts," said a parent. "The money raised will be used for classroom needs and field trips that will help Lighthouse School students build lasting memories for a lifetime and get them ready for the world."
About Coos Bay’s Lighthouse School
The Lighthouse School, located at Bunker Hill in Coos Bay, is an independent public charter school within the Coos Bay School District, serving children throughout Coos County and as far north as Reedsport as a K-8 school. The small school environment encourages student accountability regarding both learning and behavior.
Core subjects are integrated to promote a deeper understanding of the content, and a broader perspective on the world. Specialty classes include Spanish, art, music and handwork. In the upper grades, electives such as conservation club, cooking, yearbook, journalism, DIY, logic games and Spanish dance are offered.
Parents founded the school in 2002, and continue to be highly involved in governance, fundraising and community building. Volunteerism is an integral part of the school, and includes activities such as classroom help in reading and math, garden and nature trail maintenance, festival and special events planning and general office assistance.
For more information, contact the Lighthouse School office at 541-751-1649 or visit the website at thelighthouseschool.org.