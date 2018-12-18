COOS BAY — School is delayed this morning for Lighthouse Charter School in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay School District, Lighthouse is on a delay due to power loss and classes will begin at 11 a.m. today.
“All other Coos Bay School District schools are on their regular schedule,” the release said. “There may be busing delays in the Charleston and Olive Barber Road areas due to downed trees.”
The Coquille School District is also running on schedule. Superintendent Tim Sweeney told The World this morning that no concerns about transportation have been reported to him yet.