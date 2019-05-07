COOS BAY — Bryce Grotzke is running for Position 7 on the Coos Bay School Board as a way to give back.
“I’ve been a lifelong member of this community and decided this would be a good opportunity to serve the community, teachers, staff and students,” he said of his candidacy.
In fact, he first applied for a board opening two years ago when another member stepped down. Though he wasn’t appointed then, it has become something he has thought about since.
The 1994 Marshfield High School graduate says he is most interested in continuing the progress of projects already in motion and seeing them to completion.
“One is the bond measure,” he said. “I’m interested in that and seeing the school’s upgraded and the new schools built.”
Grotzke is familiar with the buildings, having been a student from the elementary grades through high school. He also became familiar with the buildings after working in IT for the district from 1998 to 2007 before he went on to Bay Area Hospital’s IT department.
“I’m familiar with the buildings and the condition they are in,” he said. “I’m excited to see that project move forward.”
In addition, he hopes to put more focus on school safety and security.
“There’s been some initiatives there on increasing school security,” he said. “I’m interested in seeing that progress as well so our schools are safe for the staff and kids.”
Ballots were mailed last week and must be returned by Election Day on Tuesday, May 21.
“I don’t have an agenda,” Grotzke said of his uncontested bid for Position 7. “The district already has good things going. Keeping those going and supporting them is my goal.”