COOS BAY — Kindergarten registration for Coos Bay Public School’s 2019-20 school year kicks off May 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Blossom Gulch and Madison elementary schools.
Registration is for students who will be five or older. Parents are required to bring legal proof of birth date and an updated immunization records. Proof of birth date includes birth certificate, passport, hospital record, adoption papers, etc.
If a parent is unsure of the school their child will be attending, they are encouraged to review the attendance areas map at http://cbd9.net/attendance-zones
For parents unable to attend the May 2 registration, contact the schools between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for other registration options.
Blossom Gulch Elementary School – 541-267-1340. Located at 333 S 10th St. in downtown Coos Bay.
Madison Elementary School – 541-888-1218. Located at 400 Madison St. in Empire.
For more information, visit www.cbd9.net.