Hillcrest Elementary
Topic: What I love about the outdoors
I love the outdoors because I can run around and explore. I love running on the paths and looking for trails. I enjoy looking around for mushrooms and wild flowers. I love the excitement of jumping off rocks and running across bridges. I love the thrill of seeing rushing water falls and the sound of the birds chirping. These are the things I love about the outdoors. - Betty H
I enjoy the calmness of being outside in the fresh air. I love hearing the rushing waterfalls in the forests. Feeling the wet leaves on the trees makes me feel happy. My favorite smells in the forest are the flowers and the pine trees. I also love to see the birds swooping by the trees. These sights and sounds from the forest make me feel happy and peaceful. - Frances H
I love the freedom of being outdoors. I love to blow bubbles and see them glisten in the light. I love to swing and feel the wind in my face. I love to play with bouncy balls and see them bounce really high. You know there is some things you just cant do inside. - Josie P