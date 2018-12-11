Hillcrest Elementary
Topic: Receive or give?
I think it is better to give than receive. I think this because giving things to someone or sending them a card shows that you care about them. I also think it might make their day. You don’t have to buy them something. You can make a note out of paper or give them something around your house that you don’t want anymore or you don’t need because it is the thought that counts. If you receive something you should at least say thank you to them in person or make them a thank you note or buy them one. If you don’t they might think you don’t like the present they gave you.
I hope more people think it’s better to give than to receive. - Nina H.
I think that it is better to give than to receive. Giving is a lot better because giving is sharing and I think sharing is awesome. Also you don’t have to give someone something big it can be something like a coat or a blanket or maybe a hat. I think it is kind to give. Sometimes you don’t get something in return but them being happy makes me happy. - Frances
I think it is better to give something then get something because in my opinion you feel better about yourself. In my opinion it is fun getting gifts but it is better when your the one who bought the gifts and went shopping for the gifts. I love giving gifts because i like making people happy.
I think it is better giving gifts. Do you agree? Or not? - Amaya J.
I think it is better to give, because no matter what you get, they will like it because they love you. - James
Would you rather receive a gift or give a gift?
I, on one hand, chose give. Now I want to tell you some good reasons to choose give. One you may not get a gift in return, but you do get a happy feeling that you did something good. Two it’s really fun, picking special little or big things for friends and family. Three, once you get on a roll of getting people gifts there’s no stopping you. Four, it gives you a good feeling inside when the person you got the present for looks in, and they look at you with the happiest look on their face. - Betty H.
Receive or give? Honestly I’d prefer to give rather than to give, why? I’ll tell you why.
I'd rather give cause there are some pros and cons but for now I'm just gonna talk about the pros. Like for example:I shared my milkshake with my sister, Leigha, and guess what I got!
A dollar! - Cayla B.
