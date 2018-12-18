Hillcrest Elementary
Topic: My own restaurant
My own restaurant would be amazing because it has a big ice cream and cake buffet.
The food that my restaurant would have would be pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs, lunch, dinner, breakfast, and donuts. To drink I would have coffee, water, juice, and soda. There could be a kids play and eat area and a baby crawl and eat area. The kids menu could have chicken nuggets corn dogs and meat. The babys section could have baby puffs baby bottles with formula and baby jars of food. I would have high chairs for the parents who want to sit by or with their baby.
The name of my restaurant would be NINA’S EVERYTHING PALACE in bold letters. I would have a sign showing where it is. My everything palace would have black and white zig zag walls. The ceiling will be painted blue with birds on it and a sun and clouds. It would have a hardwood tile floor for easy cleanup. Some tables would be marble and some would be stainless steel.
In conclusion I think this would be my dream restaurant because it has all my favorite things in it. — Nina H.
If I were to have a restaurant, it would be called GingerBread Palace. There you can make big or small gingerbread houses. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be popular during Christmas. It would look like a gingerbread houses. Also, there would be tables and chairs that look like gingerbread. I think there should be an area with pieces of gingerbread. But you don’t have to use that. I hope you like it. — Frances H.
If I opened my own restaurant it would be called “The Jenson Express” it would be more of a Cafe, the main item on the menu would be a stack of pancakes with strawberries and blueberries on it, it would be shaped to look like a train express. If you bought a hot chocolate with the pancakes the hot chocolate would be 50% off. The walls would be painted to look like an abandoned train cart. The sign would say The Jenson Express with a picture of a train express on it. The tables would look like crates and the seats would be barrels. That’s what my restaurant would look like. — Taylin J.
My restaurant name will be ship’s voyage.
In the menu you can get pancakes eggs and bacon , french toast ,and more
If you are bored there is books to read the title uv the books are Warriors, Survivor , Seekers , Baer Stant Baers , magesens , and coloring books to color.
In the Ship’s voyage will be a little bakier to get cakes and brad. A garden to look at flowers and a fish pond you can feed the fish for free. — Alexandra L.
If I opened a restaurant I would call it pizza place I would serve pizza, breadsticks, deserts, and drinks there only. I would make a small arcade for people while they wait for their pizza. — James.
My Own restaurant would be named Candy CO. the food that would be on the menu would be: milkshake sundaes Another thing that would be on the menu would be: ice cream! And another thing that would be on the menu would be: chocolate chip cookies! And another thing that would be on the menu would be: granola bars! — Ransom S.
I would call my own restaurant Jazz.The foods I would have is cupcakes and some cookies.The thing that would be special about my restaurant is that some kids love cupcakes and also cookies.
I can't wait until I open my own restaurant. — Haylee S.